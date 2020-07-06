Skip to Content
Yuma County Coronavirus
YCHD confirms 99 new cases of coronavirus in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 99 new cases of coronavirus Monday. Health officials also reported three more deaths from the illness.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Monday, July 6, 2020

Total confirmed cases7,445+99﻿
Total patients tested39,594﻿﻿
Total deaths117+3﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized145﻿﻿
ICU Patients36﻿﻿
Ventilators in use/available2224﻿
Patients discharged505﻿
Surge Transfers140﻿﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Female Patients3,946﻿53%
Male Patients3,499﻿47%
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients under 20957﻿13%
20-443,400﻿46%
45-541,153﻿15%
55-64988﻿13%
65+947﻿13%
*Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,800 deaths across the state.

