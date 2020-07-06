YCHD confirms 99 new cases of coronavirus in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 99 new cases of coronavirus Monday. Health officials also reported three more deaths from the illness.
Here are the latest statistics from the YCHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Monday, July 6, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|7,445
|+99
|
|Total patients tested
|39,594
|
|
|Total deaths
|117
|+3
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|145
|
|
|ICU Patients
|36
|
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|22
|24
|
|Patients discharged
|505
|
|Surge Transfers
|140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Female Patients
|3,946
|
|53%
|Male Patients
|3,499
|
|47%
|
|
|
|
|Patients under 20
|957
|
|13%
|20-44
|3,400
|
|46%
|45-54
|1,153
|
|15%
|55-64
|988
|
|13%
|65+
|947
|
|13%
[Related Story: Arizona Coronavirus]
Arizona currently has more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,800 deaths across the state.
Comments