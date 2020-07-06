YCHD confirms 99 new cases of coronavirus in Yuma

Yuma County Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 99 new cases of coronavirus Monday. Health officials also reported three more deaths from the illness.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Monday, July 6, 2020

Total confirmed cases 7,445 +99 ﻿ Total patients tested 39,594 ﻿ ﻿ Total deaths 117 +3 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 145 ﻿ ﻿ ICU Patients 36 ﻿ ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 22 24 ﻿ Patients discharged 505 ﻿ Surge Transfers 140 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 3,946 ﻿ 53% Male Patients 3,499 ﻿ 47% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 957 ﻿ 13% 20-44 3,400 ﻿ 46% 45-54 1,153 ﻿ 15% 55-64 988 ﻿ 13% 65+ 947 ﻿ 13% *Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,800 deaths across the state.