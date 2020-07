YCHD confirms 99 new cases of coronavirus in Yuma

Yuma County Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 99 new cases of coronavirus Monday. Health officials also reported three more deaths from the illness.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Monday, July 6, 2020

Total confirmed cases 7,445 +99  Total patients tested 39,594   Total deaths 117 +3      Patients currently hospitalized 145   ICU Patients 36   Ventilators in use/available 22 24  Patients discharged 505  Surge Transfers 140       Female Patients 3,946  53% Male Patients 3,499  47%     Patients under 20 957  13% 20-44 3,400  46% 45-54 1,153  15% 55-64 988  13% 65+ 947  13% *Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,800 deaths across the state.