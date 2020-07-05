Skip to Content
Yuma County Coronavirus
More than 7,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 284 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday. Health officials also reported four more deaths from the illness.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Sunday, July 5, 2020

Total confirmed cases7,346+284﻿
Total patients tested39,301﻿
Total deaths114+4﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized147﻿
ICU Patients35﻿
Ventilators in use/available2422﻿
Patients discharged489+40﻿
Surge Transfersunavailable﻿
Female Patients3,83452%
Male Patients3,45248%
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients under 2095513%
20-443,35346%
45-541,13915%
55-6496513%
65+93413%
*Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has more than 98,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,800 deaths across the state.

