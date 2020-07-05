More than 7,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Yuma County

Yuma County Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 284 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday. Health officials also reported four more deaths from the illness.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Sunday, July 5, 2020

Total confirmed cases 7,346 +284 ﻿ Total patients tested 39,301 ﻿ Total deaths 114 +4 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 147 ﻿ ICU Patients 35 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 24 22 ﻿ Patients discharged 489 +40 ﻿ Surge Transfers unavailable ﻿ Female Patients 3,834 52% Male Patients 3,452 48% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 955 13% 20-44 3,353 46% 45-54 1,139 15% 55-64 965 13% 65+ 934 13% *Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

[Related Story: Arizona Coronavirus]

Arizona currently has more than 98,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,800 deaths across the state.