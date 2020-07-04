Three more coronavirus deaths in Yuma County
Health officials confirm 100+ new cases
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 124 new cases of coronavirus Saturday. Health officials also reported three more deaths from the illness.
Health officials remind those planning to attend Fourth of July festivities to wear a mask and practice social distancing. In the past, other holiday weekends, like Memorial Day, have resulted in high spikes of new cases. State leaders and health officials hope to avoid this as we observe the Independence Day holiday.
Here are the latest statistics from the YCHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Saturday, July 4, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|7,062
|+124
|
|Total patients tested
|38,176
|
|Total deaths
|110
|+3
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|148
|
|ICU Patients
|34
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|25
|21
|
|Patients discharged
|447
|+1
|
|Surge Transfers
|unavailable
|
|Female Patients
|3,680
|52%
|Male Patients
|3,382
|48%
|
|
|
|
|Patients under 20
|912
|13%
|20-44
|3,227
|46%
|45-54
|1,099
|15%
|55-64
|920
|13%
|65+
|904
|13%
Arizona currently has more than 94,000 cases of coronavirus. It added more than 4,000 cases Friday. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,800 deaths across the state.
