Yuma County Coronavirus
Three more coronavirus deaths in Yuma County

Health officials confirm 100+ new cases

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 124 new cases of coronavirus Saturday. Health officials also reported three more deaths from the illness.

Health officials remind those planning to attend Fourth of July festivities to wear a mask and practice social distancing. In the past, other holiday weekends, like Memorial Day, have resulted in high spikes of new cases. State leaders and health officials hope to avoid this as we observe the Independence Day holiday.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Saturday, July 4, 2020

Total confirmed cases7,062+124﻿
Total patients tested38,176﻿
Total deaths110+3﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized148﻿
ICU Patients34﻿
Ventilators in use/available2521﻿
Patients discharged447+1﻿
Surge Transfersunavailable﻿
Female Patients3,68052%
Male Patients3,38248%
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients under 2091213%
20-443,22746%
45-541,09915%
55-6492013%
65+90413%
*Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has more than 94,000 cases of coronavirus. It added more than 4,000 cases Friday. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,800 deaths across the state.

