300+ new cases reported in Yuma County

Yuma County Coronavirus

Confirmed cases climb above 6,000

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County health officials confirmed more than 300 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, pushing the total number of cases countywide to 6,225.

The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) also reported four more deaths from the virus. So far, it's killed 94 people in the county.

This is the highest single-day case spike for Yuma County since the start of the pandemic. However, Tuesday's report may reflect some cases previously diagnosed, but not reported. An Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) testing partner, SonoraQuest Laboratories, missed its reporting deadline Monday. AZDHS added the unreported results into Tuesday's statistics. Local health officials cannot say if any of those results involved Yuma cases.

Once again patients between the ages of 20 and 44 made up most of the county's new cases. Nearly 2,900 young Yumans are now infected with coronavirus. That's more than twice the number of any other age group.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Total confirmed cases 6,225 +330 ﻿ Total patients tested 35,237 +1,040 ﻿ Total deaths 94 +4 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 116 -5 ﻿ ICU Patients 31 +3 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 25 21 ﻿ Patients discharged 428 +18 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 3,247 +164 52% Male Patients 2,978 +166 48% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 798 +42 13% 20-44 2,883 +160 46% 45-54 975 +46 16% 55-64 807 +40 13% 65+ 761 +46 12% *Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

[Related Story: Arizona Coronavirus]

Arizona currently has more than 79,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,600 deaths across the state.