Another 200+ case day in Yuma County
Surge shows no signs of slowing
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's coronavirus cases continue their upward climb. Health officials have once again confirmed more than 200 new cases of the illness.
The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) reported 233 new cases of the virus on Thursday. It's the 23rd time in the month of June the county's seen cases grow by more than 100. In fact, cases have more than tripled since the beginning of the month.
Yuma County Coronavirus Case - May 31 vs. June 25
|May 31, 2020
|1,137
|June 25, 2020
|5,364
|Case Growth
|+4,227
The latest spike comes on the same day Arizona Governor Doug Ducey made an urgent appeal to the state to help stop the spread of the illness. Ducey urged people to stay home whenever possible, to wear a mask whenever leaving home, and to practice social distancing vigilantly.
Here are the latest statistics from the YCHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|5,364
|+233
|
|Total patients tested
|31,616
|+1,223
|
|Total deaths
|73
|+1
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|121
|+1
|
|ICU Patients
|25
|+3
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|21
|25
|
|Patients discharged
|358
|+9
|
|
|
|
|
|Female Patients
|2,812
|+128
|52%
|Male Patients
|2,552
|+105
|48%
|
|
|
|
|Patients under 20
|677
|+28
|13%
|20-44
|2,478
|+102
|46%
|45-54
|839
|+30
|16%
|55-64
|717
|+37
|13%
|65+
|653
|+36
|12%
[Related Story: Arizona Coronavirus]
Arizona currently has nearly 60,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,400 deaths across the state.
Comments