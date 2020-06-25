Another 200+ case day in Yuma County

Yuma County Coronavirus

Surge shows no signs of slowing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's coronavirus cases continue their upward climb. Health officials have once again confirmed more than 200 new cases of the illness.

The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) reported 233 new cases of the virus on Thursday. It's the 23rd time in the month of June the county's seen cases grow by more than 100. In fact, cases have more than tripled since the beginning of the month.

Yuma County Coronavirus Case - May 31 vs. June 25

May 31, 2020 1,137 June 25, 2020 5,364 Case Growth +4,227

The latest spike comes on the same day Arizona Governor Doug Ducey made an urgent appeal to the state to help stop the spread of the illness. Ducey urged people to stay home whenever possible, to wear a mask whenever leaving home, and to practice social distancing vigilantly.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Total confirmed cases 5,364 +233 ﻿ Total patients tested 31,616 +1,223 ﻿ Total deaths 73 +1 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 121 +1 ﻿ ICU Patients 25 +3 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 21 25 ﻿ Patients discharged 358 +9 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 2,812 +128 52% Male Patients 2,552 +105 48% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 677 +28 13% 20-44 2,478 +102 46% 45-54 839 +30 16% 55-64 717 +37 13% 65+ 653 +36 12% *Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex





Arizona currently has nearly 60,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,400 deaths across the state.