Yuma County Coronavirus
today at 4:51 pm
Published 4:48 pm

Another 200+ case day in Yuma County

Surge shows no signs of slowing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's coronavirus cases continue their upward climb. Health officials have once again confirmed more than 200 new cases of the illness.

The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) reported 233 new cases of the virus on Thursday. It's the 23rd time in the month of June the county's seen cases grow by more than 100. In fact, cases have more than tripled since the beginning of the month.

Yuma County Coronavirus Case - May 31 vs. June 25
May 31, 20201,137
June 25, 20205,364
Case Growth+4,227

The latest spike comes on the same day Arizona Governor Doug Ducey made an urgent appeal to the state to help stop the spread of the illness. Ducey urged people to stay home whenever possible, to wear a mask whenever leaving home, and to practice social distancing vigilantly.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Total confirmed cases5,364+233﻿
Total patients tested31,616+1,223﻿
Total deaths73+1﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized121+1﻿
ICU Patients25+3﻿
Ventilators in use/available2125﻿
Patients discharged358+9﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Female Patients2,812+12852%
Male Patients2,552+10548%
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients under 20677+2813%
20-442,478+10246%
45-54839+3016%
55-64717+3713%
65+653+3612%
*Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has nearly 60,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,400 deaths across the state.

