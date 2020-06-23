Coronavirus surge continues in Yuma County

Yuma County Coronavirus

21st day of 100+ new cases

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's extended surge in coronavirus cases continues. Tuesday the Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed another 184 new cases. YCHD also reported four more deaths.

Nearly 5,000 Yuma County residents are now infected with the virus, most of them between the ages of 20 and 44-years-old. That number of cases in that age group is current three times larger than any other.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) reports moving five more people into its COVID intensive care unit. But, it also discharged 20 more virus patients.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Total confirmed cases 4,940 +184 ﻿ Total patients tested 28,679 +545 ﻿ Total deaths 69 +4 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 121 +1 ﻿ ICU Patients 25 +5 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 21 25 ﻿ Patients discharged 337 +20 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 2,585 +96 52% Male Patients 2,355 +88 48% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 622 +22 13% 20-44 2,295 +88 46% 45-54 786 +29 16% 55-64 652 +17 13% 65+ 585 +15 12% *Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has nearly 56,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,300 deaths across the state.