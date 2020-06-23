Coronavirus surge continues in Yuma County
21st day of 100+ new cases
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's extended surge in coronavirus cases continues. Tuesday the Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed another 184 new cases. YCHD also reported four more deaths.
Nearly 5,000 Yuma County residents are now infected with the virus, most of them between the ages of 20 and 44-years-old. That number of cases in that age group is current three times larger than any other.
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) reports moving five more people into its COVID intensive care unit. But, it also discharged 20 more virus patients.
Here are the latest statistics from the YCHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Tuesday, June 23, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|4,940
|+184
|
|Total patients tested
|28,679
|+545
|
|Total deaths
|69
|+4
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|121
|+1
|
|ICU Patients
|25
|+5
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|21
|25
|
|Patients discharged
|337
|+20
|
|
|
|
|
|Female Patients
|2,585
|+96
|52%
|Male Patients
|2,355
|+88
|48%
|
|
|
|
|Patients under 20
|622
|+22
|13%
|20-44
|2,295
|+88
|46%
|45-54
|786
|+29
|16%
|55-64
|652
|+17
|13%
|65+
|585
|+15
|12%
[Related Story: Arizona Coronavirus]
Arizona currently has nearly 56,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,300 deaths across the state.
Comments