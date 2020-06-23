Skip to Content
Yuma County Coronavirus
Coronavirus surge continues in Yuma County

21st day of 100+ new cases

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's extended surge in coronavirus cases continues. Tuesday the Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed another 184 new cases. YCHD also reported four more deaths.

Nearly 5,000 Yuma County residents are now infected with the virus, most of them between the ages of 20 and 44-years-old. That number of cases in that age group is current three times larger than any other.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) reports moving five more people into its COVID intensive care unit. But, it also discharged 20 more virus patients.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Total confirmed cases4,940+184﻿
Total patients tested28,679+545﻿
Total deaths69+4﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized121+1﻿
ICU Patients25+5﻿
Ventilators in use/available2125﻿
Patients discharged337+20﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Female Patients2,585+9652%
Male Patients2,355+8848%
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients under 20622+2213%
20-442,295+8846%
45-54786+2916%
55-64652+1713%
65+585+1512%
*Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has nearly 56,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,300 deaths across the state.

