Yuma County coronavirus cases top 4,700
Health officials confirm another 100+ cases
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County saw the number of new coronavirus cases climb by more 100 once again on Monday.
The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed another 152 cases, and reported two more deaths.
There have only been two days in the month of June where new local cases did not exceed 100. The highest spike of the month came this past weekend. On Saturday, YCHD reported 325 new cases. The lowest increase happened on June 16, when health officials added 63 new cases.
Patients between the ages of 20 and 44 once again saw most growth. That age group now includes more than twice the cases of any other. Health experts say it's because they're less likely to wear face coverings or practice social distancing, so they're more likely to spread the virus among their peers.
On a positive note, Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) discharged 14 more coronavirus patients.
Here's a closer look at the latest statistics from YCHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Monday, June 22, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|4,756
|+152
|
|Total patients tested
|28,679
|+545
|
|Total deaths
|65
|+2
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|120
|-2
|
|ICU Patients
|20
|+2
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|20
|26
|
|Patients discharged
|317
|+14
|
|
|
|
|
|Female Patients
|2,489
|+71
|52%
|Male Patients
|2,267
|+81
|48%
|
|
|
|
|Patients under 20
|600
|+19
|13%
|20-44
|2,197
|+68
|46%
|45-54
|754
|+20
|16%
|55-64
|635
|+17
|13%
|65+
|570
|+28
|12%
Arizona currently has nearly 56,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,300 deaths across the state.
