Yuma County coronavirus cases top 4,700

Yuma County Coronavirus

Health officials confirm another 100+ cases

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County saw the number of new coronavirus cases climb by more 100 once again on Monday.

The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed another 152 cases, and reported two more deaths.

There have only been two days in the month of June where new local cases did not exceed 100. The highest spike of the month came this past weekend. On Saturday, YCHD reported 325 new cases. The lowest increase happened on June 16, when health officials added 63 new cases.

Patients between the ages of 20 and 44 once again saw most growth. That age group now includes more than twice the cases of any other. Health experts say it's because they're less likely to wear face coverings or practice social distancing, so they're more likely to spread the virus among their peers.

On a positive note, Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) discharged 14 more coronavirus patients.

Here's a closer look at the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Monday, June 22, 2020

Total confirmed cases 4,756 +152 ﻿ Total patients tested 28,679 +545 ﻿ Total deaths 65 +2 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 120 -2 ﻿ ICU Patients 20 +2 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 20 26 ﻿ Patients discharged 317 +14 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 2,489 +71 52% Male Patients 2,267 +81 48% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 600 +19 13% 20-44 2,197 +68 46% 45-54 754 +20 16% 55-64 635 +17 13% 65+ 570 +28 12% *Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has nearly 56,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,300 deaths across the state.