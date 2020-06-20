Yuma County amends mask order after meeting with sheriff

Yuma County Coronavirus

New proclamation revises enforcement protocols

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County has issued an amended proclamation on mask requirements after meeting with the Sheriff Leon Wilmot.

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors made masks mandatory in all public spaces Thursday afternoon, one day after Governor Doug Ducey gave the state's counties and cities the power to enact and enforce individual coronavirus prevention protocols. Within hours, Sheriff Wilmot issued a statement saying his deputies would not enforce the mask mandate.

In the statement, Wilmot said he did not have the manpower to provide mask enforcement. He also said the county had not consulted with him prior to releasing the proclamation.

On Friday, county leaders conferred with the Sheriff, then reissued the proclamation to amend specific enforcement protocols. It removes the threat of misdemeanor charges, and now emphasizes public education over punishment.