Yuma County Coronavirus
today at 4:12 pm
Published 4:10 pm

Coronavirus surge continues in Yuma County

Countywide case total tops 4,000

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's coronavirus surge continued Friday with health officials confirming 204 new cases.

It's the 17th day this month the county has seen an increase of more than 100 cases. Yuma saw it's highest single day spike on Thursday when it added 243 new patients.

Yuma County District Health (YCDH) also reported three more deaths from the illness.

The latest spike comes on the same day the Yuma City Council held a special meeting to decide whether to make masks mandatory inside the city limits. Council members agreed to enact a mask requirement. A formal proclamation is expected sometime Friday evening.

Here's a look at the latest statistics from the YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Friday, June 19, 2020

Total confirmed cases4,078+204﻿
Total patients tested25,243+840﻿
Total deaths61+3﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized119+9﻿
ICU Patients21---﻿
Ventilators in use/available1927﻿
Patients discharged288+6﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Female Patients2,144+11053%
Male Patients1,934+9447%
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients under 20514+2813%
20-441,887+9046%
45-54650+3316%
55-64548+2613%
65+479+2712%
*Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has nearly 47,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,300 deaths across the state.

