Coronavirus surge continues in Yuma County

Yuma County Coronavirus

Countywide case total tops 4,000

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's coronavirus surge continued Friday with health officials confirming 204 new cases.

It's the 17th day this month the county has seen an increase of more than 100 cases. Yuma saw it's highest single day spike on Thursday when it added 243 new patients.

Yuma County District Health (YCDH) also reported three more deaths from the illness.

The latest spike comes on the same day the Yuma City Council held a special meeting to decide whether to make masks mandatory inside the city limits. Council members agreed to enact a mask requirement. A formal proclamation is expected sometime Friday evening.

Here's a look at the latest statistics from the YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Friday, June 19, 2020

Total confirmed cases 4,078 +204 ﻿ Total patients tested 25,243 +840 ﻿ Total deaths 61 +3 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 119 +9 ﻿ ICU Patients 21 --- ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 19 27 ﻿ Patients discharged 288 +6 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 2,144 +110 53% Male Patients 1,934 +94 47% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 514 +28 13% 20-44 1,887 +90 46% 45-54 650 +33 16% 55-64 548 +26 13% 65+ 479 +27 12% *Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has nearly 47,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,300 deaths across the state.