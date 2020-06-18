Yuma Mayor calls for special City Council meeting to address masks

Yuma County Coronavirus

Special meeting will include public comment

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma wants to hear from its residents before deciding whether to make them wear masks in all public settings.

On Wednesday, Governor Doug Ducey granted individual jurisdictions the power to create and enforce their own policies on coronavirus prevention measures. San Luis and Somerton almost immediately issued mask requirements for within their city limits.

Mayor Doug Nicholls released a statement Wednesday evening indicating the City of Yuma would reserve judgment until it had done further research on the matter.

On Thursday, the city announced it would hold a special City Council meeting to allow for discussion and public comment.

“I believe this decision to potentially mandate masks is of monumental importance, and requires the advice and wisdom of the entire City Council,” said Mayor Nicholls.

“The City Council encourages all Yuma residents to email their opinion and have their voice heard prior to the meeting.”

The meeting is scheduled for Friday, June 19 at 2 in the afternoon. It will be closed to the public. However, questions and comments may be submitted via publiccomment@yumaaz.gov. Submissions must be received by 1 p.m. Friday.

Word of the special meeting comes on the heels of a proclamation by Yuma County making masks mandatory in all public spaces effective immediately.