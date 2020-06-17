Yuma County sees another spike in coronavirus cases

Yuma County Coronavirus

Health officials confirm 100+ new cases after one day dip

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After a one-day dip in new coronavirus cases, the Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed another 170 cases on Wednesday.

Health officials also reported two more deaths from the illness.

The spike comes on the heels of increased testing. Another 872 Yuma County residents have been screened.

It also comes on the same day Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced he would give local jurisdictions the authority to make masks mandatory at certain times and under certain circumstances.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Total confirmed cases 3,637 +170 ﻿ Total patients tested 23,235 +872 ﻿ Total deaths 55 +2 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 98 +1 ﻿ ICU Patients 19 +3 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 19 27 ﻿ Patients discharged 268 +9 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 1,911 +93 52% Male Patients 1,726 +77 48% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 455 +20 12% 20-44 1,607 +79 46% 45-54 580 +26 16% 55-64 495 +23 14% 65+ 421 +17 12% *Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has nearly 41,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 5,000 deaths across the state, including 55 in Yuma County.