Yuma County sees another spike in coronavirus cases

Health officials confirm 100+ new cases after one day dip

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After a one-day dip in new coronavirus cases, the Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed another 170 cases on Wednesday.

Health officials also reported two more deaths from the illness.

The spike comes on the heels of increased testing. Another 872 Yuma County residents have been screened.

It also comes on the same day Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced he would give local jurisdictions the authority to make masks mandatory at certain times and under certain circumstances.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Total confirmed cases3,637+170﻿
Total patients tested23,235+872﻿
Total deaths55+2﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized98+1﻿
ICU Patients19+3﻿
Ventilators in use/available1927﻿
Patients discharged268+9﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Female Patients1,911+9352%
Male Patients1,726+7748%
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients under 20455+2012%
20-441,607+7946%
45-54580+2616%
55-64495+2314%
65+421+1712%
*Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has nearly 41,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 5,000 deaths across the state, including 55 in Yuma County.

