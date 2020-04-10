Skip to Content
Yuma County Coronavirus
By
today at 4:12 pm
Published 3:46 pm

No new coronavirus cases in Yuma County

Branded-Coronavirus-860x484

Total stays at 18. Keep reading for the breakdown

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health District has confirmed no additional cases of coronavirus for April 10.

There are currently 18 confirmed cases county-wide, and the illness has not caused any deaths to date.

According to the County Health Department website, the total of people tested is at 389— up three from yesterday.

[RELATED: Arizona Coronavirus Cases]

Coronavirus in Yuma County

Total confirmed cases18
Total patients tested389
Total deaths0
Female Patients633%
Male Patients1267%
Patients ages 0-170
18-39739%
40-59528%
60+633%

Arizona currently has 3,112 coronavirus cases, resulting in 97 deaths.

Click here for the latest on coronavirus in the Desert Southwest.

Coronavirus / News

Ericka Conant

Ericka Conant has served as a Digital Content Producer since October 2019. Originally from El Centro, she calls the Desert Southwest her home.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply