No new coronavirus cases in Yuma County
Total stays at 18. Keep reading for the breakdown
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health District has confirmed no additional cases of coronavirus for April 10.
There are currently 18 confirmed cases county-wide, and the illness has not caused any deaths to date.
According to the County Health Department website, the total of people tested is at 389— up three from yesterday.
[RELATED: Arizona Coronavirus Cases]
Coronavirus in Yuma County
|Total confirmed cases
|18
|Total patients tested
|389
|Total deaths
|0
|Female Patients
|6
|33%
|Male Patients
|12
|67%
|Patients ages 0-17
|0
|18-39
|7
|39%
|40-59
|5
|28%
|60+
|6
|33%
Arizona currently has 3,112 coronavirus cases, resulting in 97 deaths.
Click here for the latest on coronavirus in the Desert Southwest.
Comments