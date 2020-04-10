No new coronavirus cases in Yuma County

Yuma County Coronavirus

Total stays at 18. Keep reading for the breakdown

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health District has confirmed no additional cases of coronavirus for April 10.

There are currently 18 confirmed cases county-wide, and the illness has not caused any deaths to date.

According to the County Health Department website, the total of people tested is at 389— up three from yesterday.

[RELATED: Arizona Coronavirus Cases]

Coronavirus in Yuma County

Total confirmed cases 18 Total patients tested 389 Total deaths 0 Female Patients 6 33% Male Patients 12 67% Patients ages 0-17 0 18-39 7 39% 40-59 5 28% 60+ 6 33%

Arizona currently has 3,112 coronavirus cases, resulting in 97 deaths.

Click here for the latest on coronavirus in the Desert Southwest.