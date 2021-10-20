Skip to Content
Vaccine
U.S. officials likely to recommend booster for ages 40 and up

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - An inside source says health officials could recommend Pfizer and Moderna boosters for people as young as 40-years-old.

Several FDA advisors have said data from that country has them interested in changing the U.S. age limit while a source says the FDA also is concerned about hospitalizations of younger, vaccinated people.

If advisors recommend the change, it still would need FDA authorization and CDC approval.

Right now, only people who got the Pfizer vaccine can get boosters in the U.S. and that's if they're 65-years-old and older who have certain health conditions or work in high-risk jobs.

