Judge blocks vaccination mandate for California prisons

Vaccine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday blocked an order due to take effect this week that required California prison employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Kern County Judge Bernard Barmann issued a temporary restraining order that prevents enforcement of the vaccination mandate for guards and peace officers represented by a powerful union while the court weighs a request for a preliminary injunction, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The public health mandate due to take effect Friday will still apply to other employees who work in prisons that have health care facilities.

It is aimed at heading off another coronavirus outbreak like one that killed 28 inmates and a correctional officer at San Quentin State Prison last year.

In total, the virus has killed 240 inmates and 39 prison employees since the start of the pandemic.