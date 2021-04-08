Skip to Content
Sam Adams offering free beer for vaccinations

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Sam Adams is giving out free beer money to encourage people to receive Covid-19 vaccinations.

The brand said on its website that it is looking forward to friends being able to gather in their favorite bars and restaurants once again.

For that to happen on a broad scale though, they say the Coronavirus has to be defeated and full vaccination is the best way en route to that.

Starting April 12th, if you post your vaccination sticker or bandage, the company will send you $7 through the 'Cash App' for a beer at your favorite bar.

You have to include #shotforsam and tag "@samueladamsbeer" on Instagram or Twitter.

Then check for a direct message and make sure you have a 'Cash App' account.

