Vaccine appointments available through ECRMC

Vaccine

Calexico residents still have an opportunity to schedule an appointment - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Regional Medical Center is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Calexico Community Center Tuesday until supplies last.

The clinic is for individuals 65 years of age and older as well as individuals 16 years of age and older with high-risk medical conditions.

350 Johnson and Johnson vaccines have already been administered during Tuesday's clinic. There are still over 300 doses available.

Those who cannot sign up for the Tuesday vaccination clinic can still sign up for the next clinic happening Friday. ECRMC Physician Assistant Jorge Romo says that Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available for Friday's clinic.

More details and location have not yet been released. However, you can contact ECRMC to make an appointment or visit the California COVID-19 website.

Tuesday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif speaks with a medical provider who is overseeing the clinic.