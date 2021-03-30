Skip to Content
Vaccine
By
Published 12:04 pm

Vaccine appointments available through ECRMC

ECRMC

Calexico residents still have an opportunity to schedule an appointment - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Regional Medical Center is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Calexico Community Center Tuesday until supplies last.

The clinic is for individuals 65 years of age and older as well as individuals 16 years of age and older with high-risk medical conditions.

350 Johnson and Johnson vaccines have already been administered during Tuesday's clinic. There are still over 300 doses available.

Those who cannot sign up for the Tuesday vaccination clinic can still sign up for the next clinic happening Friday. ECRMC Physician Assistant Jorge Romo says that Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available for Friday's clinic.

More details and location have not yet been released. However, you can contact ECRMC to make an appointment or visit the California COVID-19 website.

Tuesday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif speaks with a medical provider who is overseeing the clinic.

Imperial County / Imperial County Coronavirus / Local News
Author Profile Photo

Arlette Yousif

Arlette Yousif joined KYMA in November 2020 as a Multi Media Journalist.

While Arlette’s first love is writing, she is no stranger to the camera. Her background consists of acting, singing, hosting and even working for a major music producer. Even still, Arlette has worked in many different fields ranging from food service to hospitality and property management. Her first job was at her family restaurant when she was 14 years old. She danced around outside dressed as a clown waving a pizza box for the grand-reopening.

Arlette was born and raised in Southern California and spent about 6 years in Nevada before moving to Yuma.

You can reach out to Arlette for inquiries at arlette.yousif@kecytv.com.

