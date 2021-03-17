Sen. Sinema expands vaccine effort for veterans

Vaccine

CBS 13's April Hettinger investigates the planning process in prioritizing vaccine rollout

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new measure introduced by Arizona's senior senator promises to send more vaccines to local veterans and their families.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema, (D-Ariz.) recently introduced the SAVE LIVES Act. It allows the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) to give out vaccines to veterans, spouses, caregivers and dependents at no cost.

The measure also makes getting shots to military families a priority.

“Expanding access to coronavirus vaccines for Arizona veterans’ families and caregivers better protects the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country’s security,” said Sen. Sinema, a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

However, a local military spouse, Melodie Bell, doesn't necessarily agree with the priority.

"What would be upsetting or concerning to me is taking away somebody's priority based off of your spouse's affiliation with the military," Bell explained.

She says there are still some in the older age group that haven't been able to get a vaccine scheduled because of lack of technology knowledge, transportation or even supply.

