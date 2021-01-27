Local clinics work to quickly get COVID-19 vaccines to patients

Vaccine

Hospitals, clinics, and health officials struggle to meet even small portion of demand - News 11's Crystal Jimenez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local clinics have been inundated with calls from patients wanting and needing the COVID-19 vaccine, but right now, health professionals can't get enough vaccine to meet the demand.

Sunset Health CEO David Rogers said the clinic receives about 4,000-5,000 calls a day to it's main line. All of those people want to know when they can get the vaccine?

Over the next three days Sunset Health will continue inoculating it's patients. It has enough shots for 550 people. All of those people must have an appointment. At this time there are not enough doses for the clinics to handle walk-ins.

Rogers said his staff has slots booked all the way until February. However, he says Sunset still doesn't have the vaccine it needs to fill those appointments. He's working with the Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) to get more shots.

Regional Center for Border Health said it's administering its vaccines the same way. It too has a long waiting list filled with patients from Phase 1A and 1B.

YCPHD is working with the state to get more doses. Our state and federal representatives and senators are also trying to get more vaccine to Yuma County. President Joe Biden recently announced he'll be diverting more federal resources towards producing more of the serum.

Wednesday on News 11's Early Edition, Crystal Jimenez talks to local clinics about how they're handling the high demand, and the slow distribution of shots.