Yuma County confirms – more vaccines to arrive next week

YUMA, Ariz.(KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) confirms it will receive more doses of the coronavirus vaccine next week.

YCPHD says it will get 6,900 vaccines on Tuesday, January 19th. 4,500 doses will be allocated to Yuma Regional Medical Center, Sunset Health Clinics, and the Regional Center for Border Health to provide first, and second, vaccines to the community.

At this time, vaccines are reserved for Phase 1A and prioritized Phase 1B individuals.

The county will then offer vaccines to anyone within Phase 1, including those 65 and older. Those shots will be distributed at a two-day clinic at the health department scheduled for next Thursday and Friday.

Yuma County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Thursday, January 21 & Friday, January 22, 2021 8:30 - 11:30 am - Adults 65 & over ONLY - Call 928-317-4687 for appointments 12-3pm - Phase 1A and Prioritized Phase 1B Click here to schedule an appointment

Registration for Clinic appointments listed above will open Tuesday, January 19 at 1:00 PM. You will not be able to register prior to that time.

Phone registration is limited to adults 65 and over for appointments scheduled during the 8:30-11:30 time frame. To register by phone, please call 928-317-4687. Please print and complete the VACCINE PATIENT INFORMATION FORM and bring it with you to your appointment. This will help speed up the process.

YCHPD also plans another two-day clinic to provide a second round of vaccine to those who've had their initial shots. To participate in this clinic, you must have received your first dose between December 21st and 30th.

Registration opens Tuesday, January 19 at 1:00 PM. You will not be able to register prior to that time. To register for your second dose click here. Vaccines will then be given at a drive-thru clinic.

Yuma County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic - 2nd doses ONLY Wednesday, January 27 & Thursday, January 28, 2021 Yuma County Public Health District 2200 W. 28th Street, Yuma Click here to register

Please be prepared to show a valid ID, and proof of your priority group eligibility.

Those without computer access, or who needing help registering can call 1-844-542-8201.

Yuma County Health District will notify the public when all appointments have been filled. For updated information, stay with KYMA.com, check the YCPHD website, or visit the County's Facebook page.