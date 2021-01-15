YRMC: First Yuma County mass vaccination site in the works

Vaccine

13 On Your Side's Cody Lee reveals the hospital's new plans to vaccinate the community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The distribution of more vaccines is still up in the air for Yuma County, but as we wait, Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says a mass vaccination site plan is imminent.

YRMC is planning to set up Yuma County’s first drive-thru vaccination site at the Yuma Civic Center.

The delay in receiving doses is the challenge.

YRMC is requesting up to five-thousand Moderna vaccines. The goal is to inoculate as many people as possible, but that is contingent on the number of vaccines the county receives.

There are upwards of 40,000 residents in phases 1B and 1C. According to the hospital, it will be beneficial once they all receive the shot.

The site will be ready to launch within 24 to 48 hours after distribution.

“I think there'll be no limitation on our end resource-wise and how long we have to keep the site open."

Dr. Bharat Magu, chief medical officer for YRMC explaining the plan.

“The number of positive cases which are going up and up is the phase 2 group. So that's where I think we have the most impact in the positive case. Having said that, phase 1B and 1C are at risk of hospitalization,” Dr, Magu added.

To be clear, YRMC is not currently vaccinating locals at the hospital.

As far as vaccinating the hospital staff, around 1,800 employees received a vaccine. Out of more than 2,100 staff members, 300 of them declined.

Get more details on the hospital's plans Friday on 13 On Your Side at 4.