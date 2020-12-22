YRMC continues vaccinating frontline workers against coronavirus

Vaccine

CBS 13's Cody Lee and News 11's Adonis Albright get exclusive access inside the clinic

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's another day in the history books for Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC). On day two of administering COVID-19 vaccines, the hospital is moving full-speed ahead to fully vaccinate its frontline workers.

On Tuesday, the hospital vaccinated over 600 of its frontline workers, with more gearing up to roll up their sleeves in the coming days as the clinic remains open for the next week excluding Christmas Day.

Yuma Regional has about 2,200 employees with an additional 400 contracted staff members. That means over half of its staff will be vaccinated with this first allocation of the vaccine.

As frontline workers take the first shot of the Moderna vaccine hospital staff telling us it couldn’t have come sooner.

Medical personnel shared what it feels like to take a step forward in fighting the pandemic.

Daniel Placik has been working as a medical resident for three years.

“I definitely feel like it's a privilege. You know, I understand we see a lot of patients every day, a lot of them are positive for covid. So, you know, it feels good that we have some protection,” Placik said.

Dr. Ashvin Shaw, a critical care physician, explains the importance of making sure you get both doses.

“The first vaccine starts working, we produce antibodies and then the second will produce a stronger response, but I think it takes few days to get immune system going and stuff like that, it doesn't work right away,” Dr. Shaw said.

The Moderna vaccine requires no less than 28 days apart from the first dose to the second shot.

YRMC is expected to keep vaccinating its staff for at least the next two months.