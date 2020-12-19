Two Arizona politicians get a coronavirus vaccine on camera

Vaccine

Arizona senior Senator Kirsten Sinema and Senator Mark Kelly get vaccinated

Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona senior Senator Kirsten Sinema and Senator Mark Kelly received their coronavirus vaccines on camera.

Video shows them receiving some of the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine as this is the first official week of vaccinations.

They encourage everyone to get vaccinated saying its safe, effective and will help the national minimize the spread.

Frontline workers will be the first to receive the vaccine, but the Senators recommend that Arizonans jump on the opportunity as soon as it's available to the rest of the public.