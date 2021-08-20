Skip to Content
Local Coronavirus
By
Published 5:33 PM

Useful links to stay informed on COVID-19

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ruby Meraz with Arizona Community Health Workers Association (AzCHOW) joined us to help inform the community of helpful resources on educating everyone on COVID-19.

There are animated videos to help children and adults become aware and informed of COVID-19 and protocols.

The videos provided are also in spanish.

Helpful link below

AzCHOW.org

https://covidlatino.org/

https://covid19community.nih.gov/

https://ceal.arizona.edu/engage

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/vaccines/index.php#find-vaccines

As Seen on TV
Author Profile Photo

Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez joined the KSWT team as anchor/producer in October 2020. You can catch her on 13 On Your Side at 4:00pm.

Reach out to Mercedes at mercedes.martinez@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content