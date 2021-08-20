Useful links to stay informed on COVID-19

Local Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ruby Meraz with Arizona Community Health Workers Association (AzCHOW) joined us to help inform the community of helpful resources on educating everyone on COVID-19.

There are animated videos to help children and adults become aware and informed of COVID-19 and protocols.

The videos provided are also in spanish.

Helpful link below

AzCHOW.org

https://covidlatino.org/

https://covid19community.nih.gov/

https://ceal.arizona.edu/engage

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/vaccines/index.php#find-vaccines