ICPHD recommends masks as COVID cases climb

Imperial County Coronavirus

Imperial County Health Officials say rise in cases in cause for concern - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Health experts say the number of COVID-19 cases across the Imperial Valley are on the rise, and they expect the trend to continue. That's why the health department wants people to mask up, both indoors and out.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) made that announcement Tuesday. Health officials say there are currently 274 active cases across the Valley.

Imperial County Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday says sequencing also shows cases of the Delta variant have also gone up.

"As we get more and more data, it is very concerning and it is very clear that this version of the virus is much more contagious than the other ones," he said.

That's why the health department wants people to mask up whether they are vaccinated or not.

"We encourage those who are not vaccinated to get the vaccine," he said.

He also discussed what may be keeping individuals from getting the vaccine, after an individual asked if it is possible one can be microchipped through a vaccine.

"Can you put a chip in with a needle? Absolutely, but the needles we use to give the vaccine are small needles, it is impossible," he said.

Dr. Munday expressed it is unfortunate that individuals are not getting vaccinated for that reason. Although the risk is lower, Dr. Munday said that it is possible to get and transmit the virus when vaccinated.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have your full COVID-19 update for the Imperial Valley at 5 p.m. on the Early Edition.