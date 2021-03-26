Benched: COVID restrictions’ impact on indoor sports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - COVID restrictions are easing up in the Valley, but not soon enough for indoor sports. While team practice has been indefinitely postponed, coaches and students remained hopeful they'll get to play at some point.

Unfortunately, the volleyball season comes to an end in early April. So the team isn't expected to play at all during this school year.

Southwest High School Athletic Director Ruben Valenzuela says Central Union High School District officials have been meeting with the Imperial County Public Health Department througout the pandemic in an effort to give students an opportunity to play within COVID tier restriction guidelines.

There may still be an opportunity to play for basketball and wrestling as both sports have more time to play before their respective seasons conclude.

So far, the only exception that has been made is for Cheer. However, they are only permitted to support Football since it is an outside sport.

Friday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif shares details on indoor sports restriction guidelines.