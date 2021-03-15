COVID-19 vaccine now available to Californians under 65 with health conditions
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Today marks the first day those with high-risk health conditions in the 16-64 age group can sign up for the COVID vaccine.
According to California's COVID information website, patients who have the following conditions qualify:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic pulmonary disease
- Down syndrome
- Solid-organ transplant
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Some heart conditions
- Severe obesity
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Doctor's are able to use their professional discretion while following state guidelines in determining who gets the COVID vaccine and when.
Dr. Tien Vo MD of VO Medical Center says this is good news, not only for his patients, but for the county and the state.
Vo Medical Center has three locations in the county. As a result, they have a long waiting-list of patients to call for vaccine appointments.
Monday the clinic help a pop up COVID vaccination clinic in Holtville for farm workers. Dr. Vo says he hopes to complete the farm worker vaccinations within a month.
