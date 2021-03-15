COVID-19 vaccine now available to Californians under 65 with health conditions

Imperial County Coronavirus

News 11's Arlette Yousif examines how the Valley is preparing for a higher volume of vaccinations

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Today marks the first day those with high-risk health conditions in the 16-64 age group can sign up for the COVID vaccine.

According to California's COVID information website, patients who have the following conditions qualify:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic pulmonary disease

Down syndrome

Solid-organ transplant

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Some heart conditions

Severe obesity

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Doctor's are able to use their professional discretion while following state guidelines in determining who gets the COVID vaccine and when.

Dr. Tien Vo MD of VO Medical Center says this is good news, not only for his patients, but for the county and the state.

Vo Medical Center has three locations in the county. As a result, they have a long waiting-list of patients to call for vaccine appointments.

Monday the clinic help a pop up COVID vaccination clinic in Holtville for farm workers. Dr. Vo says he hopes to complete the farm worker vaccinations within a month.

Monday on News 11's Early Edition, News 11's Arlette Yousif speaks to a high-risk patient who has been waiting for the COVID vaccine.