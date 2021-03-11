Imperial County discusses COVID vaccine distribution

Imperial County Coronavirus

Large shipments on the way - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Thursday, on the one-year anniversary of the declaration of the COVID pandemic, Imperial County supervisors and health officials discussed the fight against COVID-19.

Imperial County Public Health Department Director Janette Angulo said the county has administered 34,450 COVID vaccines since December of last year. This number is a combination of the first and second doses. The county expects to receive over 8,000 COVID vaccine doses next week.

"This last week was our largest shipment of 8,510 doses and over 20 providers are currently vaccinating in our community. So, like I said, it’s been a coordinated and phased approach and we’ve had to prioritize and sub-prioritize because of the limited amount of vaccines that Imperial County has had," says ICPHD Director Janette Angulo.

Angelo says the county is still working on the Phase 1A and Phase 1B tiers. No word on when it may be able to expand to other age groups.