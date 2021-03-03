Imperial County possibly moving down to red tier

Imperial County Coronavirus

Downward trend could lead to eased restrictions - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County Public Health Department says the county may be able to lift some restrictions if coronavirus numbers continue to fall.

If the county moves into the red tier from the purple tier, people could host small indoor gatherings again, restaurants could open to 25% capacity, and retail businesses could operate at 50% capacity.

Right now people can only host outdoor gatherings. Restaurants can only offer outdoor service, or take out. Shops and stores are limited to only a quarter of normal capacity.

If new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations keep declining, county health officials say they could loosen restrictions as soon as next week.

It's welcome news for many Valley residents. Wednesday on News 11's Early Edition, News 11's Arlette Yousif speaks to locals about how a change in tiers could change their lives.