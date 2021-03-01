El Centro Regional Medical Center preparing to allow visitors

Imperial County Coronavirus

El Centro, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - As COVID cases decrease ECRMC will be entering a new phase. They will be removing the tents that were set up in the parking lot to treat COVID patients

They are currently working with the state to properly remove them.

“We are trying to clear back up the grounds here, and eventually be opening up for visitors and all that good stuff,” said Dr.Adolphe Edward, ECRMC CEO.

The hospital will however, continue to treat any new COVID cases.

They encourage Monoclonal therapy for anyone that is positive and qualifies for it.

Monoclonal’s are infusions of antibodies that attack the COVID virus.

the treatment lasts about an hour and it has been life-saving for high-risk COVID patients.

It will decrease your chance of coming to the ER, coming to the hospital, and decrease your chance of dying from COVID,” said Dr.Christian Tomaszewski, ECRMC physician.

The hospital also added that there is no risk of contracting the virus if you go to the hospital for any services They now have several COVID-free wings.“We’re here it is safe for us, we’re not getting COVID coming here you won’t either,” added Tomaszewski.

The hospital says they will be updating the public within the next couple of weeks about all the new changes.