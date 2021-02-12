Skip to Content
Imperial County Coronavirus
Local program bringing meals to COVID patients comes to an end

meals to heal

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Meals to Heals program, which provided at-home meals to COVID-19 patients, has come to an end.

When Roy Dorantes, from El Centro, contracted COVID and had to isolate, he noticed strangers started bringing him food. This sparked the idea of Meals to Heal.

Dorantes, along with co-founder Alex Cardenas, partnered with a local doctor to deliver meals to patients. “We wanted to stop the spread of COVID and also provide community support,” said Cardenas.

This attracted over 60 volunteers who delivered 14,000 meals during the entire run of the program.

Now after seven months, Meals to Heal has come to an end due to lack of funding and a decrease of COVID patients.

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

