Local program bringing meals to COVID patients comes to an end

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Meals to Heals program, which provided at-home meals to COVID-19 patients, has come to an end.

When Roy Dorantes, from El Centro, contracted COVID and had to isolate, he noticed strangers started bringing him food. This sparked the idea of Meals to Heal.

Dorantes, along with co-founder Alex Cardenas, partnered with a local doctor to deliver meals to patients. “We wanted to stop the spread of COVID and also provide community support,” said Cardenas.

This attracted over 60 volunteers who delivered 14,000 meals during the entire run of the program.

Now after seven months, Meals to Heal has come to an end due to lack of funding and a decrease of COVID patients.

