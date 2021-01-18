Vaccination underway in Imperial County

Imperial County Coronavirus

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Hundreds of Imperial County residents braved both long lines, and a cold night, in the hope of getting a coronavirus vaccine.

This morning, county health officials began vaccinating priority members of the community in their first inoculation clinic.

People began lining up for their shots Sunday evening outside the Imperial Valley Mall. CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel was there when the doors opened to admit the first patients.

This is the first day of the Imperial County Public Health Department's (ICPHD) two-day clinic. Some participants say they're very unhappy with the process.

