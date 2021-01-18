Tensions run high at vaccine clinic for the elderly

Imperial County Coronavirus

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), The race to vaccinate our most vulnerable population has begun.

Imperial County’s first mass vaccine clinic for people 65 and older was held Monday morning.

The clinic was on a first come first served basis which caused a lot of tension and arguments between people waiting in line for hours.

“There’s no way I would have my mother in line for this. If people are not dying of covid, they will catch covid now,"said Marie Marin, Imperial County resident.

El Centro Regional Medical Center vaccinated 600 people monday morning at the Imperial Valley Mall.

Meanwhile on the other side of the county, Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District also held a vaccine clinic for the elderly. PMHD vaccinated 300 people.

Both mass vaccine clinics were the first of it’s kind in Imperial County, following the state’s approval to add the most vulnerable population to phase 1B of tier 1.