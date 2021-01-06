Imperial County to begin next phase of coronavirus vaccinations

Imperial County Coronavirus

Essential workers among those included in next route of shot

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Health Public Health Department (ICPHD) announced Wednesday it is moving into the second phase of coronavirus distribution.

Individuals in the second tier of Phase 1a can now begin getting their shots. Tier 2 includes:

Workers in intermediate care facilities for persons who need non-continuous nursing supervision and supportive care

Home health care and in-home support services employees

Public health field staff

Employees of primary care clinics

Workers in federally qualified health centers, rural health centers, correctional facility clinics and urgent care clinics, outpatient substance abuse treatment centers, mental health facilities, and crisis stabilization units

Community health workers, including promotoras

People who qualify for this phase will be notified by their employers.

Those with Tier 1 of these phase may still get their vaccines. This group includes frontline healthcare workers, and first responders.

ICPHD is working with local pharmacies to administer the shots. In addition, it will work with local businesses to identify individuals who need the vaccine. The County recently launched an electronic assessment portal where local public and private employers are asked to provide information related to:

Number of individuals employed and their respective COVID-19 exposure risk

Number of employees who are both interested and NOT interested in receiving a COVID- vaccine

Employer’s interest and ability to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at their work site

Business owners can reach the portal through the ICPHD website. Employers are urged to respond before January 22, 2021. Those with questions on the assessment should contact Aracely Carrillo-Torres at 442-265-1443, or emailing aracelyctorres@co.imperial.ca.us.