Local physicians and staff take the Moderna vaccine

Imperial County Coronavirus

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - As coronavirus vaccines, continue to arrive, local hospitals continue to administer them to physicians and medical staff across Imperial County.

El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) says nearly 800 of its employees have been vaccinated with the first dose of the Pfizer. They've also received the Moderna vaccine.

“For us this is a miracle because we really have been watching what's happening in the community and people losing their loved ones," said Suzanne Martinez, ECRMC assistant chief nursing office.

Nearly 3,000 vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna have arrived in Imperial County. Although it’s a small number compared to what's needed, Martinez says it’s a start.

“To enable us to be able to fight this with something more than just our willpower is going to be a gamechanger really," she said.

Martinez is head of the COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Sunday night she and her team administered the Moderna vaccine to Dr. Tien Vo, of the Vo Medical Center, and dozens of his staff.

Vo Medical Center has been on the frontline of the pandemic since March. Between their three clinics in Imperial County, Vo's staff see about 1,500 patients each day.

Monday on 13 On Your Side, Alexandra Rangel speaks to Dr. Vo and his staff about their continued efforts to fight the virus.