First coronavirus vaccines arrive in Imperial County

Valley receives more than 900 doses

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Health Public Health (ICPHD) announced Thursday it has received its first shipment of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The shipment contains 975 doses, with additional vaccines headed for the Valley in the coming weeks.

First responders, as well as patients and staff at long-term care facilities, will be the first to receive the vaccines, possibly as early as this week.

El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) will receive 475 doses. Pioneers Memorial Hospital Distict will receive 330. The remainder will be used for paramedics, and public health department vaccinators.

The state of California estimates the vaccine will be available to the general public as early as the Spring of 2021.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is an important step towards eliminating the surge of COVID-19 and regaining a sense of normalcy in our community," said Dr. Stephen Munday, the Imperial County Health Officer. "While it will be a little while longer before we have enough vaccine available to vaccinate the general public, it's not too early for everyone who will be eligible to receive the vaccine to begin making plans to get it once it becomes available to them."

ICPHD says it is working with healthcare providers and local partners to prepare for future phases of distribution.

For more information on the coronavirus vaccines you can visit the state of California's COVID website.