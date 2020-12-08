Imperial County Superior Court to return to largely remote operations

Imperial County Coronavirus

Increase in coronavirus cases causes reduction in in-person services

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Superior Court announced Tuesday it will reduce in-person services to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Just last week, the court began handling Civil and Probate filings in person, with the remainder of most matters being handled remotely. Now, the court is taking a step backwards. Beginning Wednesday, all matters will revert to remote.

Judges will hold some in-person hearings. Those will be decided on a case-by-case basis. The courts will continue to hear all matters except Small Claims. All Small Claims cases will be continued.

If you are a defendant, litigant, or witness, you should email the court at court@imperial.courts.ca.gov to get remote hearing information. Be sure to include your name and your case number in your request.

If you cannot appear remotely, you should come to the courthouse, and check in with security officers. Officers will direct you to a kiosk where you can remotely attend hearings.

Public entry at the El Centro Courthouse will be limited to self-represented litigants who need to file documents for restraining orders, custody orders, and other protection of the public documents.

The Criminal Clerks Office will be closed except to law enforcement officers in need of search warrants or filings necessary to protect the public.

The Brawley and Winterhaven Courthouses remain closed to the public

except for those appearing at a kiosk for a remote appearance.