Mexicali singer dies from infection and COVID-19 complications

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A local artist from Mexicali has died from complications of a flesh-eating bacteria coupled with COVID-19 symptoms.

Jerry Demara, a local vocalist and Mexicali native, was known internationally for being a contestant on the Voice Mexico. Demara died at an Imperial County hospital Monday.

Just days before his death, 42-year-old Demara posted a video on Facebook that shows his agonizing pain.

Demara’s family says injecting himself with vitamins led to a serious infection - necrotizing fasciitis. It's a flesh-eating bacteria that moves quickly and can be deadly if not treated quickly.

The singer woke up Friday morning with unbearable pain in his leg from the skin infection. To make matters worse, Demara’s son says his dad also started showing COVID-19 symptoms.

The singer underwent surgery for the infection, but suffered complications. He did not survive.

“My dad wasn't there for COVID, we later found out he had tested positive, but he was there because of the pain he had on his leg. The doctors said he died from necrotizing fasciitis, that bacteria overtook his body and the COVID symptoms he was presenting were not in his favor, at that point he was too weak," said son Gera Demara Jr.

