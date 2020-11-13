ECRMC to set up 50-bed expansion to cope with coronavirus

Imperial County Coronavirus

Temporary facility will house non-COVID positive patients

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) announced Friday it will add a 50-bed expansion to help cope with the anticipated influx of coronavirus patients.

Crew begin erecting the temporary expansion facility at ECRMC

The temporary facility will be adjacent to the hospital on the north side of the campus. It should be ready to receive patients in the next two weeks.

The equipment for the facility came from the state of California. The state will also provide health care professionals to staff the expansion. Its primary mission will be to house non-coronavirus patients who need in-patient care.

The facility will located on the north side of the hospital's campus

“We want to assure everyone that we are ready and prepared to take care of our community,” said Dr. Adolphe Edward, the hospital's CEO. “This action, and the continued effort to work jointly with the State and County Health officials will allow us to respond quickly to the needs of our patients and the medical care that is needed in the region.”

Dr. Edward said the hospital will continue to collaborate closely with county health department and local officials in their combined battle against the virus.