Loved Ones Lost to COVID-19: Efren Coronel

Imperial County Coronavirus

This week News 11 honors and remembers local victims of coronavirus - Crystal Jimenez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Efren Coronel is just one face of more than 300 people who lost the battle with COVID-19 in Imperial Valley. His family remembers him as a father, husband, coach, and police officer.

Efren's wife, Sandra Coronel said he had always wanted to build a family. The special moment finally came with their first born Sebastian Coronel.

Sandra enjoyed watching Efren be a father and learning how to parent beside him.

Then came their second born, Galilae Coronel. The family of four spent the coming years traveling together on family vacations.

Just last year, the family visited Puerto Vallarta. This year they were supposed to take a trip to Cancun in the Summer.

Until the coronavirus tragically took the life of Efren.

However the family said this isn't going to put their tradition to a halt. They still plan to continue family vacations, taking Efren in their hearts.

Galilae said she will miss her father being able to coach her.

Sebastian will miss hearing the Cowboys game on during football season, and an excited Efren filling the home with his cheers.

His other family members will miss spending the holidays in his home, his energetic presence, and his company.

Efren was a beloved Police Officer for El Centro Police Department. He coached several teams through the years for his city.

He is just one example of many kinds of people our community lost tocoronavirus, just one of the special voices silenced by the virus.

On Wednesday's Early Edition, Efren's family members speak with Crystal Jimenez about the memories they will cherish.

Loved Ones Lost to Covid-19: A Gallery