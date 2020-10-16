Outdoor dining comes to downtown Imperial

Imperial County Coronavirus

New ordinance allows downtown restaurants to serve guests outside - CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel has a preview

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial's restaurants are preparing to serve up a different sort of dining experience to their guests.

A new ordinance will allow restaurants in the downtown area to serve diners outside.

On Fridays, the city will close down Imperial and Barioni Boulevard from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. to make room for tables.

It's the city's latest attempt to help restaurants boost their business during these trying times.

Imperial County remains in California's the lowest tier for coronavirus. Until it moves up, restaurants will be allowed to resume indoor dining.

Local eateries have gotten creative with open air service, but restaurants in downtown Imperial don’t have the parking lot space and sidewalk space available in other parts of the city.

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel speaks to local restaurants about their opinion of the new ordinance. Look for her reports beginning on 13 On Your Side at 4.