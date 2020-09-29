El Centro Aquatic Center reopens

Imperial County Coronavirus

First recreational facility to open since the start of the pandemic - CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Aquatic Center reopened Tuesday after spending months closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The center is the recreational facility of its type to open anywhere in the Valley.

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel gave us a preview of the reopening Tuesday afternoon:

