City of El Centro moves forward with reopening plans

Imperial County Coronavirus

Library and Aquatic Center to open at the end of the month

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro announced Tuesday evening it will move forward with its reopening plans.

The city's library and its aquatic center will reopen at the end of September. The library will open its doors the 28th. The pool will welcome the public again on the 29th.

Both facilities closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Imperial County's case percentage still prevents it from fully opening many businesses and recreational facilities. Parks that remain closed include:

Community Center

Adult Center

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion

Conrad Harrison Youth Center

Old Post Office Pavilion

Splash Pad

All playgrounds

As the county moves into a less restrictive tier, city staff will evaluate the reopening of these facilities.

The city says it's important to remember, those facilities that have opened will be following recommended guidance from the State of California. They may offer both limited hours, and limited occupancy.

More good news, restaurants wanting to re-open to offer outdoor dining within the City of El Centro can do so. There are no fees or permits required to operate outdoors.

For more information on El Centro's reopening plans, visit the city's website.