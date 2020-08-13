Five more coronavirus deaths in Imperial County

Imperial County Coronavirus

Less than 50 new cases reported

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County's new coronavirus cases continue to trend downward, but the virus continues to claim lives.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed only 38 cases on Thursday. However, it also reported five more deaths from the illness. That brings the countywide death toll to 257.

The number of active cases continues to decline, while the number of patients considered recovered increased.

Here are the latest statistics from the ICPHD:

Courtesy: ICPHD

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 602,000 Californians have tested positive for coronavirus. The virus has claimed nearly 11,000 people statewide.