Eight more deaths from coronavirus in Imperial County

Imperial County Coronavirus

New cases remain below 100

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County lost eight more lives to coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the countywide death toll to 252.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed 52 new cases of the virus. Since the start of the pandemic nearly 1,000 Valley residents have contracted the illness.

Active cases also declined, while the number of patients considered recovered increased yet again.

Here's a look at the latest statistics from the ICPHD:

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 591,000 Californians have tested positive for coronavirus. The virus has claimed more than 10,000 people statewide.