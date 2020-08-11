Imperial County health officials report no new deaths from coronavirus

Imperial County Coronavirus

New cases and active cases climb by 100+

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA KECY) - Imperial County health officials reported no additional deaths from coronavirus Tuesday, but they did report an increase in both new and active cases.

The death toll in the Valley stands at 244.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) says new cases of the virus climbed by 174, while active cases grew by 159. However, technical problems with the state's data collection system continue to put the accuracy of those statistics in doubt.

County leaders are particularly eager to see the state solve its tabulation issues, because declining numbers will allow them to move forward with reopening plans. Right now the Valley remains stagnant at Stage 1, and that's keeping many businesses closed.

Here are the latest statistics from the ICPHD:

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 578,000 Californians have tested positive for coronavirus. The virus has claimed more than 10,000 people statewide.