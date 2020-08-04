Protesters demand action as coronavirus outbreak continues at Centinela Prison

Imperial County Coronavirus

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA KECY)- A group of protesters gathered outside of Centinela State Prison Monday, to bring awareness to the harsh conditions prisoners are experiencing during the pandemic.

The majority of protesters were wives and family members of inmates at the prison.

One sign read "you call them inmates, we call them husbands."

"To them there just a number, but you know he's my husband, and I'm gonna fight for him," said Lorena Saucillo, wife of Centinela inmate.

According to wives from the prison who are in communication with inmates, they say not much is done to protect inmates from the coronavirus.

According to the California Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, 17 inmates at Centinela have COVID-19, and at least 74 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

"It's more so the safety of everyone and stopping the spread of it," said Berenice Tula, wife of Centinela inmate.

Tula says it's not about bashing the guards but asking the prison to increase safety measures and provide cleaning supplies to inmates.

Tune in to 13 On Your Side at 4 p.m. for more on the living conditions family members say inmates are experiencing.