Coronavirus kills a dozen more people in Imperial County

Imperial County Coronavirus

New cases remain relatively low

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - 12 more Imperial County residents died from coronavirus over the weekend. The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) reported the latest casualties late Monday morning.

Here's a breakdown of the deaths since the start of the pandemic from the ICPHD:

Courtesy: ICPHD

In spite of the high death toll, new cases remain relatively low. ICPHD only confirmed 82 new infections between Friday and Monday.

Here are the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Courtesy: ICPHD

More than 512,000 Californians have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The virus has killed 9,400 people across the state.