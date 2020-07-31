Ten more lives lost to coronavirus in Imperial County

Imperial County Coronavirus

New cases remain relatively low

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - More tragic news from Imperial County health officials Friday. They reported ten more deaths from coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Valley saw it's deadliest day since the start of the pandemic with 12 deaths. The newest casualty count is the second highest since March.

However, the Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) only reported 68 new cases of the illness Friday. It's the third day this week positive tests dipped below 100.

More good news - active cases, meaning those requiring medical attention, only rose by 14, while the numbers of patients considered recovered grew by 44.

Here are the latest coronavirus statistics from the ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Friday, July 31, 2020

Overview of Cases Patients Increase/Decrease Positive Cases 9,366 +68 Patients Tested 47,678 +444 Active Cases 983 +14 Recovered 8,173 +44 Deaths 210 +10

Since the start of the pandemic, nearly a half-million Californians have tested positive for the virus. The illness is blamed for more than 9,100 deaths.