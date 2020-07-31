Skip to Content
Imperial County Coronavirus
By
Published 5:27 pm

Ten more lives lost to coronavirus in Imperial County

MGN

New cases remain relatively low

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - More tragic news from Imperial County health officials Friday. They reported ten more deaths from coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Valley saw it's deadliest day since the start of the pandemic with 12 deaths. The newest casualty count is the second highest since March.

However, the Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) only reported 68 new cases of the illness Friday. It's the third day this week positive tests dipped below 100.

More good news - active cases, meaning those requiring medical attention, only rose by 14, while the numbers of patients considered recovered grew by 44.

Here are the latest coronavirus statistics from the ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Friday, July 31, 2020
Overview of CasesPatientsIncrease/Decrease
Positive Cases9,366+68
Patients Tested47,678+444
Active Cases983+14
Recovered8,173+44
Deaths210+10

Since the start of the pandemic, nearly a half-million Californians have tested positive for the virus. The illness is blamed for more than 9,100 deaths.

Related: California Coronavirus Cases
Imperial County / Top Stories

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply