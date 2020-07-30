Skip to Content
Imperial County Coronavirus
Imperial County sees deadliest day since the start of the pandemic

New cases remain relatively low

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County has now seen its deadliest day since the start of the pandemic.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) reported 12 deaths from the virus on Thursday. That's the most casualties since March.

However, ICPHD confirmed relatively few new cases. The positive count only rose by 57.

In addition, active cases dropped, while the number of patients considered recovered rose.

Here are the latest statistics from the ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Monday, July 27, 2020
Overview of CasesPatientsIncrease/Decrease
Positive Cases9,298+57
Patients Tested47,234+252
Active Cases969-36
Recovered8,129+80
Deaths200+12

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 485,000 Californians have tested positive for the virus. The illness is blamed for more than 8,900 deaths.

