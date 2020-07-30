Imperial County sees deadliest day since the start of the pandemic
New cases remain relatively low
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County has now seen its deadliest day since the start of the pandemic.
The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) reported 12 deaths from the virus on Thursday. That's the most casualties since March.
However, ICPHD confirmed relatively few new cases. The positive count only rose by 57.
In addition, active cases dropped, while the number of patients considered recovered rose.
Here are the latest statistics from the ICPHD:
Coronavirus in Imperial County - Monday, July 27, 2020
|Overview of Cases
|Patients
|Increase/Decrease
|Positive Cases
|9,298
|+57
|Patients Tested
|47,234
|+252
|Active Cases
|969
|-36
|Recovered
|8,129
|+80
|Deaths
|200
|+12
Since the start of the pandemic, more than 485,000 Californians have tested positive for the virus. The illness is blamed for more than 8,900 deaths.
Comments