Imperial County sees huge drop in new cases

Imperial County Coronavirus

Death toll climbs by 7

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County health officials reported only 27 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday. It's a dramatic drop in a month that saw new cases climb by 300 in a single day.

July started off with a 281 case increase, followed by 301-case spike on July 2. The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) has been reporting fewer and fewer cases ever since. It reported the least cases on July 15, with just 26. Tuesday had the second lowest new case increase this month.

ICPHD did report seven more deaths from the virus. While the number of new cases are declining, the daily casualty count has been climbing. July 17 was the deadliest day of the month with 8 casualities.

Recoveries are also on the rise, while active cases are on the decline.

Here are the latest statistics from the ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Monday, July 27, 2020

Overview of Cases Patients Increase/Decrease Positive Cases 9,189 +27 Patients Tested 46,515 +899 Active Cases 1,042 -56 Recovered 7,959 +126 Deaths 188 +7

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 467,000 Californians have tested positive for the virus. The illness is blamed for more than 8,600 deaths.